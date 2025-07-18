Royal Stag BoomBox returns with powerful fusion track ‘SIGH’

Royal Stag BoomBox, the flagship music IP from Seagram’s Royal Stag in collaboration with Universal Music Group (UMG), has returned with an exciting new edition of Royal Stag BoomBox Originals. Known for fusing the richness of melody with the dynamic energy of hip-hop, the platform has now launched its latest original track, SIGH, featuring the powerful duo of Nikhita Gandhi and Dino James.

Following the success of tracks like Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi, Hoodie, Mohabbat, and Imtihaan, the new season brings with it a bold sonic direction. SIGH delivers a vibrant mix of smooth vocals and sharp rap verses, capturing a mood of self-assurance and defiance. It celebrates the moment one stops explaining themselves and begins embracing who they truly are—with confidence and style.

Sharing her excitement, singer Nikhita Gandhi said, “Working on SIGH with Dino was truly thrilling. Royal Stag BoomBox lets artists break free and express themselves without boundaries. This track is bold, honest, and very close to my heart.”

Rapper Dino James added, “SIGH is a reflection of raw truth and creative freedom. Collaborating with Nikhita brought an emotional depth to the song. Platforms like BoomBox challenge us to expand our artistic horizons.”

Kartik Mohindra, CMO of Pernod Ricard India, emphasized music’s role in the brand’s youth engagement strategy. “Royal Stag BoomBox is a celebration of bold creativity. This season, we’re blending Bollywood’s melodies with hip-hop beats, redefining the soundscape for a new generation.”

Preeti Nayyar, SVP at UMG for Brands, said, “BoomBox stands for bold expression and genre-crossing creativity. It’s a space where artists collaborate, experiment, and connect with youth culture.”

Music remains a cornerstone of Royal Stag’s identity, and with India’s youth increasingly gravitating toward hybrid musical experiences, BoomBox continues to bridge tradition and trend.

With SIGH now streaming across YouTube, social media, and major audio platforms, fans can expect more genre-defying tracks this season, including Sajna by Neeti Mohan, Panther & Ravator, and Maybe by Armaan Malik and Ikka. The sound of Generation Large is only just getting started.