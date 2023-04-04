RRR Achieves Another Remarkable Milestone in Japan

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has elevated Indian cinema to international heights, and its popularity has even earned it an Oscar for its song "Naatu Naatu". The film's success has surpassed all expectations, especially in the Western market.

The movie has been performing exceptionally well in Japan and has recently achieved yet another remarkable milestone in the country. RRR has crossed 1 million admissions in just 164 days, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.

The film's success shows no signs of slowing down, and its intense action-packed story, coupled with music by Keeravani, has been well-received by audiences. The film also features a star-studded cast, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doddy, Ray Stevenson, and Rahul Ramakrishna.