RRR actor clears air on wife health

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is one of the talented actors in the Indian film industry. The star hero has clarified the rumors of his wife. There are rumours on social media that his wife Kajol is unwell. The actor made it clear that the rumors are baseless sand confirmed that she is doing fine.

"Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumor around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless." posted Ajay Devgn on his Twitter profile, giving clarity on the rumors.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will join back the sets of RRR once the lockdown period comes to an end. Also, Ajay marks his debut with the film in Telugu. The buzz is that he did not charge a single penny as a remuneration for the project.