RRR : Actress Olivia mories thanked director SS Rajamouli, NTR, and Ramcharan

Ever since the announcement of the most awaited and high-budgeted periodic film, RRR, everyone's eyes have been on the debutant actress Olivia Morris. She played the female lead role next to NTR. Olivia Morris is a Cardiff-based actress and model who hails from the United Kingdom.

Before this, she has worked as a stage artist, starting her career in 2017 with Macbeth's adaptation. On the occasion of the film's release, the actress has thanked director SS Rajamouli, NTR, and Ramcharan on her official Instagram handle for giving her this opportunity and thanked all the crew members for their support.