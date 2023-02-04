RRR Box Office Success in Japan: Day 105 Outperforms Opening Day

RRR has lived up to the expectations set by its makers and has brought back the glory of Indian cinema that was affected by the pandemic. The film has received widespread success both in terms of box office collections and awards.

In a rare feat, RRR recently celebrated its 100th day in Japan and has continued to captivate audiences, with its 105th-day collections surpassing its opening day numbers. This speaks to the immense popularity of the film and the strong following of its lead actors NTR and Ram Charan, as well as the compelling presentation by director Rajamouli.



So far, a total of 513,787 people have watched RRR in Japan. If the film were to win an Oscar, it would be a significant milestone for Indian cinema.

