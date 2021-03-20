X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment

Rubina Dilaik back as Saumya in 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'

Rubina Dilaik
x

Rubina Dilaik 

Highlights

“Bigg Boss 14” winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to return to the show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”

"Bigg Boss 14" winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to return to the show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". She is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey.

"After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show," she says.

The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a transgender. "'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' has been one of the path breaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community.

It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers have showered on it," says Rubina. The actress returns on the Colors show next week.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X