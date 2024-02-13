Ruhani Sharma joins the cast of ‘Operation Valentine’

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are set to make their respective debuts in the opposite film industries with "Operation Valentine," a bilingual film shot in both Telugu and Hindi. The movie, scheduled for a dual-language release on March 1st, explores the valor and challenges faced by the Indian Air Force heroes on the frontlines.

To build anticipation for the film, the makers have been engaged in unique promotional activities. After launching the first single at the Wagah border, the team unveiled the second single at a college in the presence of enthusiastic students.

Adding to the excitement, the makers recently introduced Ruhani Sharma's character, Tanya Sharma, in the movie. Portraying a member of the Indian Air Force Department, Ruhani Sharma is showcased in a combat uniform, embodying courage and fortitude. The poster captures her stylish yet gutsy persona.

"Operation Valentine" features Varun Tej in the role of an Indian Air Force officer, while ManushiChhillar takes on the character of a Radar Officer. The storyline delves into the unwavering spirits of the country's Air Force heroes and the challenges they encounter while safeguarding the nation.

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Renaissance Pictures by Sandeep Mudda, and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. The bilingual nature of the film allows Varun Tej to mark his presence in Bollywood, while ManushiChhillar ventures into the Telugu film industry. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the cinematic experience promised by "Operation Valentine" on the big screen.







