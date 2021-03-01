'Saaho' director joins hands with Kichcha Sudeep

Tollywood: Young director Sujeeth shot to fame with Young Rebel Star Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' movie. The director is now holding talks with Kannada star hero Kiccha Sudeep for a film.

Sujeeth met Sudeep in Bangalore on Saturday and discussed a script. Sudeep's close associate Ram himself has shared the picture with Sujeeth on his official Facebook account and captioned it, "It was such a pleasure to meet you bro! Looking forward to your next film after saaho! @sujeethsign (sic)." Sources are claiming that Sujeeth has a script and is thinking that Sudeep will be a perfect pick for the lead role in the film. However, the discussions are still in the initial stages. So, we still have to wait for a few more weeks to get the official announcement.

After 'Saaho', Sujeeth was supposed to direct megastar Chiranjeevi for the Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film Lucifer but the director has opted out of the project because of some creative differences. On the other hand, Sudeep is busy awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kotigobba 3 on April 29th.