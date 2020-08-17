First look: Keerthy Suresh holds a gun for her next
National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is on a spree of signing new films. She came up with Penguin recently.
The film features popular filmmaker Selvaraghavan in the other lead role. In the poster, we can see him holding a knife while Keerthy can be seen holding a gun. This gritty poster is now raising curiosity about the film. Anyways, Keerthy is proving to be versatile in her film choices.
Saani Kaayidham is being directed by Arun Matheswaran. Sharing the pre-look poser, Keerthy tweeted, "I am very happy to join hands with the next happening director @arunmatheswaran and super excited to share the screen space with namma director @selvaraghavan sir! Thank you."
I am very happy to join hands with the next happening director @arunmatheswaran and super excited to share the screen space with namma director @selvaraghavan sir! Thank you @Screensceneoffl 😊🙏🏻@yaminiyag @ramu_thangaraj @Inagseditor @kabilanchelliah @sidd_rao #SaaniKaayidham pic.twitter.com/yOFd1LqQlx— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 15, 2020