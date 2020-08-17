First look: Keerthy Suresh holds a gun for her next

Keerthy Suresh is on a spree of signing new films. She came up with Penguin recently. Her films Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi are gearing up for the release. She has recently signed Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Now, she signed a new Tamil film called Saani Kaayidham. The pre-look poster of this film is released recently. National Award-winning actressis on a spree of signing new films. She came up with Penguin recently. Her films Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi are gearing up for the release. She has recently signed Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Now, she signed a new Tamil film called Saani Kaayidham. The pre-look poster of this film is released recently.

The film features popular filmmaker Selvaraghavan in the other lead role. In the poster, we can see him holding a knife while Keerthy can be seen holding a gun. This gritty poster is now raising curiosity about the film. Anyways, Keerthy is proving to be versatile in her film choices.

Saani Kaayidham is being directed by Arun Matheswaran. Sharing the pre-look poser, Keerthy tweeted, "I am very happy to join hands with the next happening director @arunmatheswaran and super excited to share the screen space with namma director @selvaraghavan sir! Thank you."



