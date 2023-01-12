SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: The Banshees Of Inisherin And Everything Everywhere All At Once Dominated The List

With the prestigious Golden Globe 2023, the official award season of this year has been kick-started… India's best movie RRR bagged the 'Best Original Song' award yesterday and it gave us hope for the Oscars award too. Off late, even the nominations of the Screen Actors Guild Awards are announced and as expected 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' And 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' bagged their places in most of the nomination categories.



These movies are listed in a total of 5 categories each… The winners will be announced on 26th February 2023. The gala event will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and it will be aired on Netflix's YouTube channel too.

Check out the complete list of nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

• Steve Carrell (The Patient)

• Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

• Sam Elliott (1883)

• Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

• Evan Peters (Dahmer)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

• Emily Blunt (The English)

• Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

• Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

• Niecy Nash Betts (Dahmer)

• Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

• Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

• Bill Hader (Barry)

• Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

• Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

• Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

• Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

• Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

• Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

• Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

• Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

• Abbott Elementary

• Barry

• The Bear

• Hacks

• Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

• Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

• Jason Bateman (Ozark)

• Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

• Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

• Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

• Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

• Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

• Julia Garner (Ozark)

• Laura Linney (Ozark)

• Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

• Better Call Saul

• The Crown

• Ozark

• Severance

• The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

• Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

• Hong Chau (The Whale)

• Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

• Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

• Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

• Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

• Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

• Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

• Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

• Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

• Cate Blanchett (Tár)

• Viola Davis (The Woman King)

• Ana de Armas (Blonde)

• Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

• Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

• Austin Butler (Elvis)

• Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

• Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

• Bill Nighy (Living)

• Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Fabelmans

• Women Talking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Top Gun: Maverick

• The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

• Andor

• The Boys

• House of the Dragon

• The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

• Stranger Things

As this prestigious event is considered as the pioneers of the Oscars, it turns into the most-awaited show of the season!