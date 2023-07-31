‘Sagileti Katha’ is a rooted story with many surprises: Makers at trailer launch event

'Sagileti Katha', produced by Ashok Arts and Shade Entertainment, is led by the talented Raviteja Mahadasyam and Vishika Kota. Set in a Rayalaseema village, this content-driven film is written, edited, shot and directed by newcomer Rajasekhar Sudmoon. The comedy-drama will be released in theatres in September.

On Monday, the film's trailer launch event was held in the presence of presenter and actor Navdeep. The event began with a funny skit centered on the pride of a hen. The film partly revolves around a character's undying itch to eat delicious chicken. There is more to the script than this element. The makers emphasized that the audience are in for surprises.

Ram Gopal Varma, whom director Rajasekhar admires a lot, conveyed his best wishes to the team of the film through a video clip. "The trailer is quite interesting and intriguing. I am amazed that Rajasekhar has handled so many crafts. My heartfelt wishes for the best result at the box-office," RGV said.

Producer DeviprasadBalivada said, "Cinema is best enjoyed in theatres. 'Sagileti Katha' is one such theatrical experience. I thank Navdeep for presenting this film. The Telugu States are rich in terms of cultural variety and dialects. These days, rooted films are working with the audience. Take the example of 'Kantara'. 'Sagileti Katha' is for everyone."





Hero Sohel Ryan of Bigg Boss Telugu fame said that the media's support for films like 'Sagileti Katha' is essential. "I really loved the trailer for this movie. It is no joke that one person has handled multiple crafts. Like 'Balagam', this film should become a hit."



Suresh Kondeti said that the difference between small and big films is blurring increasingly. "Small films like 'Balagam', 'Baby' and 'Samajavaragamana' have become blockbuster hits this year. 'Sagileti Katha' will follow.

Producer Ashok Mittapally said, "I hope you all liked the trailer. I urge the media to support our content-driven, meaningful movie."

Director Rajasekhar said, "I am from Seema and I know its culture and traditions. A novel named 'Sagileti Katha' is only an inspiration for my movie. The story is entirely original. Reconnecting with roots and nostalgia are primary to the essence of our movie. There are some surprises in store in the movie. I sincerely thank the entire team of artists and technicians," he added.

Hero RavitejaMahadasyam said that he shares his name with Mass Maharaja, who is one of his biggest inspirations. "I have no film background. I started out as a YouTuber. Director Rajasekhar trusted me more than I trusted myself. 'Sagileti Katha' was shot in a village for 40 days. Luckily for me, the shoot got delayed by 3 days. That gave me and my heroine ample opportunity to interact with locals and observe their slang. That's why we could perform naturally. This is a purely content-driven film with cult characters."