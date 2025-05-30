  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Sahana’s ‘Chasin Light’ is the song for your mid-scroll existential crisis

Sahana’s ‘Chasin Light’ is the song for your mid-scroll existential crisis
x
Highlights

Ever found yourself mid-scroll, phone in hand, suddenly wondering, “Wait... what am I doing here?” If so, Sahana Naresh’s upcoming indie single,...

Ever found yourself mid-scroll, phone in hand, suddenly wondering, “Wait... what am I doing here?” If so, Sahana Naresh’s upcoming indie single, “Chasin Light,” might be your sonic soulmate. This lush new track captures the drift and daze of modern life with a moody, melodic grace that’s equal parts haunting and healing.

“Chasin Light” isn’t just a song — it’s a slow-burning anthem for anyone who’s ever stared out a rain-drenched window or gotten lost in a loop of overthinking.

Sahana’s voice floats gently over hypnotic indie-pop production, guiding listeners through emotional fog with a kind of quiet clarity.

It's not sad, exactly — more like a sonic GPS recalibration for your soul.

Blending vulnerability with groove, the Chennai-bred artist continues her genre-fluid exploration, building on the emotional textures of earlier releases like Vaari Vaari and Only Constant is Change.

But “Chasin Light” feels like a step forward — deeper, more refined, and deeply resonant.

Sahana isn’t new to the spotlight. She’s opened for Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das at his Bangalore shows, and her track Raat Kate was sync-licensed for the Canadian TV series Potluck Ladies.

She also performed at the 2022 All About Music conference, further proving her mettle as a rising star in India’s indie music scene.

So why should “Chasin Light” land on your playlist? Maybe because:

• You’ve had a main-character moment on public transport

• You can’t tell if you’re chasing purpose or just spinning wheels

• You’ve ever wanted to cry, dance, then cry again

Between surf gigs, sync placements, and stage shows, Sahana Naresh is carving a space that’s both personal and profound.

With “Chasin Light,” she shines a torch into life’s confusing corners — and reminds us that even when we’re lost, we’re still moving forward.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick