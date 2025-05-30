Sahana’s ‘Chasin Light’ is the song for your mid-scroll existential crisis

Ever found yourself mid-scroll, phone in hand, suddenly wondering, “Wait... what am I doing here?” If so, Sahana Naresh’s upcoming indie single, “Chasin Light,” might be your sonic soulmate. This lush new track captures the drift and daze of modern life with a moody, melodic grace that’s equal parts haunting and healing.

“Chasin Light” isn’t just a song — it’s a slow-burning anthem for anyone who’s ever stared out a rain-drenched window or gotten lost in a loop of overthinking.

Sahana’s voice floats gently over hypnotic indie-pop production, guiding listeners through emotional fog with a kind of quiet clarity.

It's not sad, exactly — more like a sonic GPS recalibration for your soul.

Blending vulnerability with groove, the Chennai-bred artist continues her genre-fluid exploration, building on the emotional textures of earlier releases like Vaari Vaari and Only Constant is Change.

But “Chasin Light” feels like a step forward — deeper, more refined, and deeply resonant.

Sahana isn’t new to the spotlight. She’s opened for Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das at his Bangalore shows, and her track Raat Kate was sync-licensed for the Canadian TV series Potluck Ladies.

She also performed at the 2022 All About Music conference, further proving her mettle as a rising star in India’s indie music scene.

So why should “Chasin Light” land on your playlist? Maybe because:

• You’ve had a main-character moment on public transport

• You can’t tell if you’re chasing purpose or just spinning wheels

• You’ve ever wanted to cry, dance, then cry again

Between surf gigs, sync placements, and stage shows, Sahana Naresh is carving a space that’s both personal and profound.

With “Chasin Light,” she shines a torch into life’s confusing corners — and reminds us that even when we’re lost, we’re still moving forward.