Sai Dharam Tej Requests Fans to Avoid Comparing "Virupaksha" with a Cult Classic

Sai Dharam Tej's much-anticipated supernatural thriller, "Virupaksha," is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 21. The film, which is set in the 80s and 90s, features Samyuktha Menon as the leading lady, and has elements of black magic woven into its backdrop.

During a recent promotional interview for the film, Sai Dharam Tej urged his fans and moviegoers not to compare "Virupaksha" with the blockbuster Kannada film, "Kantara." He emphasized that both films are quite different from each other, and requested that they be viewed as unique works.

Interestingly, "Kantara" and "Virupaksha" share supernatural and fantasy elements, and the renowned Kannada music composer Ajaneesh Loknath has created the soundtracks for both films. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, "Virupaksha" has been jointly produced by Sukumar and BVSN Prasad.