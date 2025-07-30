Live
- After a two-year break, 134th edition of Durand Cup tournament kicks off in Manipur
- Tirunelveli murder over caste: Case handed over to CB-CID; victim’s family demands arrest of accused’s parents
- Maha govt signs two MoUs with PHFI, IMMAST for quality and capacity building in health sector
- NBA regular-season games set for Berlin, London, Manchester & Paris as part of 3-year slate in Europe
- Sonu Sood announces old age home for 500 senior citizens on his birthday
- Mrunal Thakur surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit’
- Under PM Modi's leadership, India progressing rapidly: Haryana CM
- TN Minister hits back at EPS over criticism of CM Stalin's hospital duties
- Ahead of padyatra, Congress' T'gana in-charge meets CM Revanth Reddy
- Nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh: Bishops, priests, nuns march towards Kerala Guv’s residence
Saiee Manjrekar turns heads with her stylish new look
Actress Saiee Manjrekar, who made a strong impression with films like Dabangg 3, Major, and Ghani, continues to captivate fans with her elegant presence and evolving style.
In her latest photoshoot, Saiee exudes grace and confidence, donning trendy outfits that enhance her natural beauty. Her blend of charm and poise has not gone unnoticed, with many industry insiders and fans alike hailing her as a rising fashion icon. Whether it’s traditional wear or chic contemporary looks, Saiee is effortlessly setting new style goals.
While her last appearance was in the Telugu action drama Arjun: Son of Vyjayanthi opposite Kalyan Ram, the film didn’t strike a chord with audiences. However, Saiee’s performance and screen presence remain widely appreciated, and expectations are high for her next move.
As she continues to evolve both as an actor and a fashion figure, Saiee Manjrekar is certainly one to watch in the coming months.