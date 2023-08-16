Live
Saif Ali Khan first look from ‘Devera’ garners attention
Highlights
“Devara,” featuring Jr NTR, is one of the much-awaited Telugu movies.
“Devara,” featuring Jr NTR, is one of the much-awaited Telugu movies. The movie, directed by Siva Koratala, has Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 5, 2024.
Jr NTR has officially unveiled the first look of the antagonist Saif Ali Khan. The “Vikram Vedha” actor is playing the character “Bhaira” in this violent film. The first look garnered the attention of the netizens.
A new schedule is currently happening in Hyderabad. Shine Tom Chacko will be seen in a significant role. The film is being mounted on a massive scale by Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts. Anirudh Ravichanderis scoring music for this highly anticipated flick.
