Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR

The highly anticipated film ‘Devara: Part 1’ is creating waves across the film industry, and the release of its trailer has only amplified the excitement. Directed by the talented Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ features Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles. The film has been a hot topic since its announcement, especially with Saif Ali Khan making his grand debut in Telugu cinema. During the trailer launch event on September 6, 2024, Saif opened up about his journey into South Indian films and his experience working on this pan-Indian project.

Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, spoke candidly about the incredible opportunity to debut in the South Indian film industry with ‘Devara: Part 1.’ The actor shared his excitement about joining a project that represents the growing synergy between Bollywood and South Indian cinema. He expressed admiration for the massive success of South Indian films, which have dominated the pan-Indian box office in recent years.

"Honestly, I was very excited when I got offered a big movie made in Andhra. The South film industry has given us so many incredible movies," Saif said. He also hinted at the future of Indian cinema being a blend of North and South, further stating, "I think the future is going to be an accurate mix between the north and south, creating a pan-Indian scenario."

Saif Ali Khan revealed that his role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ is that of Bhaira, a multi-layered antagonist with depth and complexity. According to Saif, Bhaira isn’t just a typical villain, but an anti-hero with different age-wise versions that add depth to his character. Saif mentioned that Koratala Siva, the director, was inspired by Saif's performance in Omkara and decided to cast him in this unique role.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cx7rvMvAWo

“It's more of an anti-hero, a straight antagonist. It was absolutely lovely playing it,” Saif shared. “It’s not just an entry into a new kind of cinema; for me, it’s the cutting edge of Indian cinema right now."

Saif also praised his co-star Jr NTR, who plays a dual role in ‘Devara.’ He described NTR as an incredibly welcoming and down-to-earth person, making the working environment pleasant and enjoyable.

"We had a laugh on the first day. He made me feel so comfortable. He’s one of the most hospitable people I have worked with," Saif said. The camaraderie between Saif and Jr NTR has only added to the anticipation of their on-screen chemistry.

‘Devara: Part 1’ is expected to be a magnum opus, with its stellar cast, gripping storyline, and Koratala Siva's visionary direction. The film, which releases on September 27, 2024, is all set to create history at the box office.