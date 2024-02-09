Salaar Hindi Version Premiere Date Set for OTT Release













After a successful theater release, Salaar: Part – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, recently premiered on Netflix for all languages except Hindi. Now, Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that the Hindi

version will be available starting February 16, 2024.

The movie also features Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and others in important roles, with music by Ravi K Basrur