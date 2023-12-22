Live
- Ban on Apple Watch Disrupts Repairs for Several Models
- Telangana Deputy CM leads protest against suspension of Oppn MPs
- Renowned lyricist Sivashakti Dutta releases ‘Premaku Jai’ teaser
- Delhi Police nab 19-yr-old suspect on the run in murder case
- Scholarships For Students
- Workshop on 'Transforming to the Changing World' held
- AP High Court post Naidu's bail plea in IRR case to tomorrow
- Over 35K lose jobs at Indian startups, job cuts to continue in 2024
- NewsClick row: Court reserves order on Delhi Police's plea seeking more time for probe
- Kavya Thapar bags a crazy project
‘Salaar’ in OTT: Here are the details of digital streaming of this Prabhas-starrer
Prabhas's recent release, "Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire," has generated significant interest, and audience are going awestruck to the actor’s performance in the theatres. Now the latest news is that Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for the film with a substantial investment.
However, despite this, choosing to experience the film in theaters is recommended. As per sources, the film will make its digital debut in the first week of February.
"Salaar" boasts a stellar cast, including Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, JagapathiBabu, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, and more. The musical composition by Ravi Basrur adds to the overall appeal of this high-budget, pan-Indian production presented by Hombale Films.
