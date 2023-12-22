‘Salaar’ in OTT: Here are the details of digital streaming of this Prabhas-starrer

Prabhas's recent release, "Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire," has generated significant interest, and audience are going awestruck to the actor’s performance in the theatres. Now the latest news is that Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for the film with a substantial investment.

However, despite this, choosing to experience the film in theaters is recommended. As per sources, the film will make its digital debut in the first week of February.

"Salaar" boasts a stellar cast, including Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, JagapathiBabu, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, and more. The musical composition by Ravi Basrur adds to the overall appeal of this high-budget, pan-Indian production presented by Hombale Films.