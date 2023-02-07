Salaar Nears End of Filming

The highly-anticipated action thriller, Salaar, which stars Prabhas and is directed by Prashanth Neel, is reaching its final stages of filming. The final shoot schedule, which features the lead actor, Prabhas, will commence this month and is expected to wrap up soon. This means that the entire filming process will be completed by the end of February.

The film is expected to be a major box office success and has been made with a large budget, reflecting the high stakes involved in the project. The excitement around the film has been building, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. Salaar is slated to hit theaters on September 28th of this year and is expected to set the box office ablaze in mass centers across the country.



The film's director, Prashanth Neel, is known for his stylish and high-energy filmmaking style and has a strong track record of delivering blockbuster hits. Prabhas, meanwhile, is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry, known for his versatility and powerhouse performances. With these two talented individuals behind the project, it is no wonder that Salaar is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

