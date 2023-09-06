‘Salaar’ update: Prabhas starts dubbing; seems no postpone in release date

“Salaar” is one film which has been spoken about a lot in the last few days. The postpone news of the film is making rounds in film circles. The action drama which was supposed to release on the 28th of this month, has not given any new updates. Though, there are many rumours regarding the release date, the movie team is maintaining silence.









Well, on the other hand, the delay in the post-production has caused the postponement. Now, the news is that the dubbing of the film is happening for Telugu and Kannada languages as of now. As per sources, Prabhas has started dubbing for his part in Telugu and his counterpart who will dub for him in Kannada has also started his version. The makers are trying hard to wrap up the film as soon as possible. If this news is to be believed, here are chances to get the film released on the proposed date.









Prashanth Neel who came into the limelight with “KGF” franchise directs this film which has Shruthi Haasan as the heroine. Malayalam star, Prithviraj plays the main antagonist. The film is being made in two parts and first instalment title is “Salaar: Ceasefire.” Ravi Basrur is composing the tunes for this action entertainer.















