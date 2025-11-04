  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Salman Khan Goes Shirtless on Instagram – Fans Go Wild Over His Muscles!

Salman Khan Goes Shirtless on Instagram – Fans Go Wild Over His Muscles!
x
Highlights

Salman Khan stuns fans with shirtless Instagram photos, showing off his chiseled body at 59! The Bollywood superstar proves why he’s a fitness icon while filming Battle of Galwan.

Salman Khan shared new photos on Instagram. He was shirtless. His strong, muscular body was visible. The caption said: “Kuch hasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai..Yeh bina chhode hai.” Fans loved the photos. Many wrote praises in the comments.

Fitness Icon

Salman Khan is 59 years old. He is known as a fitness icon. He believes strength comes from taking care of the body. The photos show his hard work and discipline.

Upcoming Movie

Salman is working on a new movie called Battle of Galwan. The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick