Salman Khan Goes Shirtless on Instagram – Fans Go Wild Over His Muscles!

Salman Khan shared new photos on Instagram. He was shirtless. His strong, muscular body was visible. The caption said: “Kuch hasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai..Yeh bina chhode hai.” Fans loved the photos. Many wrote praises in the comments.

Fitness Icon

Salman Khan is 59 years old. He is known as a fitness icon. He believes strength comes from taking care of the body. The photos show his hard work and discipline.

Upcoming Movie

Salman is working on a new movie called Battle of Galwan. The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.











