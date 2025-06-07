Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' with a dapper pic

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Adha, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to wish everyone "Eid Mubarak".

Khan further treated the fans with a dapper picture of himself in a clean-shaven look, gazing straight into the camera with a smile on his face.

Aside from him, taking to his X handle, versatile actor Kamal Haasan wished all through a social media post that read, "My heartfelt greetings to my brothers and sisters celebrating Bakrid, the great day of remembrance of sacrifice. May equality and brotherhood prevail! #EidMubarak."

Madhuri Dixit also penned on her Instagram stories, "Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid al Adha, May this sacred time bring you renewed faith, inner peace, and continued success. Eid Mubarak."

Moreover, Allu Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, and several others penned lovely Eid wishes.

Work-wise, Khan will once again be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the forthcoming international project, "The Seven Dogs", which will also mark the latter's international debut.

Giving the movie buffs some clue as to what they can expect from the drama, the makers dropped a captivating teaser from the project.

While we caught a passing glimpse of Khan in a pinstripe suit, Sanju Baba was spotted pointing a gun at someone.

These two will be co-starring Italian actress Monica Bellucci in their next.

The film is based on an original story by Turki Alalshikh (aka Turki Al-Sheikh), chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

The camera work for the flick has been performed by Robrecht Heyvaert, whereas the department of production design has been headed by Paul Kirby. Beatrice Giannini is in charge of costume design.

Before this, Khan and Sanjay had collaborated on various acclaimed projects including "Saajan" and "Chal Mere Bhai".

"The Seven Dogs" marks Khan's second international outing after the 2007 drama, "Marigold".



