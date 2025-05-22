Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amala Akkineni’s First Public Appearance After Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amala Akkineni recently appeared together on stage at the Zee Telugu Awards. This was their first public appearance since Samantha's split from actor Naga Chaitanya. In a video shared online, Samantha is seen wearing a yellow saree as she thanked the Telugu audience for supporting her during her 15-year career in films.

Amala Akkineni, sitting beside Samantha, clapped for her as she spoke. Fans online noticed the respectful moment and praised the simple and kind gesture. One user commented, “Nagarjuna’s wife claps,” and another said, “Amala’s gesture speaks volumes.” Fans were happy to see the two women together after Samantha and Chaitanya announced their divorce in October 2021.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017, but they separated four years later. In their joint statement, they asked for privacy as they both moved on with their lives.

In a 2024 interview, Samantha opened up about the emotional impact of the divorce and how it was followed by a difficult health diagnosis. She shared how she felt some relief at first but later struggled with health problems. There have also been rumors about Samantha and director Raj Nidimoru, but she has not confirmed anything about the relationship.