Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted in Mumbai, showing off her new hairstyle and smiling brightly for the cameras.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her fashionable style choices, was recently spotted in Mumbai. In the photos, she can be seen showing off her new haircut and looking stylish in an all-white pantsuit. The actress is not afraid to experiment with her fashion and her off-duty look can serve as inspiration for those looking to upgrade their wardrobe. According to Samantha, her go-to style is simple, classic, tonal, and polished, and she believes that accessorizing with minimal yet statement pieces can elevate an outfit. She encourages trying new things and adding confidence to make a fashion statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently photographed in Mumbai, where she has begun filming for the upcoming movie "Citadel," co-starring Varun Dhawan. Rumors had circulated that she would be taking a long break from work due to her diagnosis of an autoimmune disease called Myositis, and that she might be replaced in upcoming projects. However, the recent photos of her in Mumbai have dispelled these rumors and show that she is well and ready to return to work. Additionally, her movie "Kushi" with Vijay Deverakonda is still in production, and the team is planning to schedule the next round of filming. "Citadel" is an Indian adaptation of an international series created by the Russo Brothers, and is being directed by Raj and DK. Both Samantha and Varun will be featured in high-octane action sequences.