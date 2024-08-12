Sampath first look as Chandudu in ‘Kannappa’ revealed

The makers of the highly anticipated Pan-India film "Kannappa" have been steadily unveiling first-look posters to introduce the key characters in the movie, starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The latest character reveal showcases actor Sampath as Chandudu, the formidable chief of the Bhillulu clan.



Chandudu is portrayed as a powerful and fearless leader, exuding strength and boldness. The Bhillulu, known as the "Fierce Bhillus," are depicted as an intimidating presence within the forest. Born from the Black Gorge soil and drinking from the treacherous Crocodile Lake, they are a force to be reckoned with under Chandudu's command.

"Kannappa" delves into the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa and his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. With a narrative rich in mythology and spirituality, the film is set to capture audiences' imaginations.Scheduled for a December release, "Kannappa" will be available in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi, promising to be a cinematic experience that resonates across the country.









