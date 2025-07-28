Sampath Nandi unveils ‘Fighter Shiva’ first look

The much-anticipated action drama Fighter Shiva has completed its shooting and is now racing through post-production. The film is jointly produced under the banners of Arunagiri Arts and Kaundinya Productions, and marks a promising addition to the action-thriller space.

Directed by Prabhas Nimmala, Fighter Shiva stars Manikanth in the lead role, while Aira Bansal plays the female lead. The makers officially unveiled the film’s first look poster today, with celebrated filmmaker Sampath Nandi doing the honours. The striking poster has already piqued curiosity among fans and industry insiders.

The film also features popular actors Sunil and Vikas Vasishta in pivotal roles as investigation officers, adding intensity to the narrative. The ensemble cast includes Madhusudan, Yogi Khatri, Dil Ramesh, Lakshman, Abhay, Anand Bharathi, Gharshana Srinivas, and Master Shanvith Nimmala. With the post-production progressing rapidly, the makers are expected to announce the release date soon.