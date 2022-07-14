Samuthirakani Is Introduced As MLA Rajappa From Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam…

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Nithiin is all set to turn into an IAS officer for his upcoming movie 'Macherla Niyojakavargam'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are slowly creating noise on social media with their frequent updates. Off late, they unveiled the special song "Ra Ra Ready…" and showcased a glimpse of Anjali and Nithiin's dance number. Now, they introduced ace actor Samuthirakani from the movie and showcased him in another powerful role. He needs no introduction, as he acted in more than 100 movies in Kollywood, Tollywood and Malayalam film industry.



Nithiin shared the first look poster of Samuthirakani on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

















In this pic, he is seen as MLA Rajappa and owned an intense appeal with complete white hair. He is seen sitting in some office and raised the expectations on the movie.

Macherla Niyojakavargam movie is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area.

This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa as the lead actresses while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section. Lead actor Nithiin is essaying the role of N. Siddharth Reddy the collector of Guntur district in this movie.

Macherla Niyojakavargam will now be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres!