Samyuktha Hegde abused for wearing sports bra in park

Is wearing a sports bra, morally wrong? Well, in Bengaluru some self-proclaimed moralists think it is inappropriate to wear a sports bra.

In yet another case of moral policing, Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were attacked and abused by a group of people while they were working out at a park near Agara Lake in HSR Layout in Bengaluru. The actor received a lecture and unsolicited advice on the dress code one should follow when in a public park.



Samyuktha, a known fitness enthusiast, went to the park for work out when a lady by name Kavitha Reddy abused her for dressing inappropriately and even filmed her. After filming, Samyuktha Hegde, Kavitha Reddy went on to show the video to other people at the park who also slammed the actor over her choice of clothes. The lady in question abused Samyuktha for wearing sports bra and workout pants in public. She did not stop there. Kavitha Reddy later physically assaulted Samyuktha's friend.



A perplexed Samyuktha argued that she was not wearing anything objectionable. In the meanwhile, a group of men gathered around Samyuktha and her friends and threatened that they would link her name in the drug racket scandal.



Samyuktha took to her Twitter handle and tagged the official Twitter page of Bengaluru City Police. "The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWrong (sic)," she tweeted. A 16-minute video of the incident was subsequently posted on Instagram on the actor's handle. "This is so wrong. I had my pullover on. We were just exercising with hoops and this woman came to us and started saying that we were being indecent for wearing a sports bra in a public place. Now the people are saying that we consume drugs," the actress said in the video.

This is not a lone incident. Earlier, a middle-aged man abused a fitness instructor for "dressing inappropriately" while visiting JP Park in Mathikere.