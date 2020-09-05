X
Samyuktha Hegde abused for wearing sports bra in park

Is wearing a sports bra, morally wrong? Well, in Bengaluru some self-proclaimed moralists think it is inappropriate to wear a sports bra.

In yet another case of moral policing, Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were attacked and abused by a group of people while they were working out at a park near Agara Lake in HSR Layout in Bengaluru. The actor received a lecture and unsolicited advice on the dress code one should follow when in a public park.

Samyuktha, a known fitness enthusiast, went to the park for work out when a lady by name Kavitha Reddy abused her for dressing inappropriately and even filmed her. After filming, Samyuktha Hegde, Kavitha Reddy went on to show the video to other people at the park who also slammed the actor over her choice of clothes. The lady in question abused Samyuktha for wearing sports bra and workout pants in public. She did not stop there. Kavitha Reddy later physically assaulted Samyuktha's friend.

A perplexed Samyuktha argued that she was not wearing anything objectionable. In the meanwhile, a group of men gathered around Samyuktha and her friends and threatened that they would link her name in the drug racket scandal.

Samyuktha took to her Twitter handle and tagged the official Twitter page of Bengaluru City Police. "The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWrong (sic)," she tweeted. A 16-minute video of the incident was subsequently posted on Instagram on the actor's handle. "This is so wrong. I had my pullover on. We were just exercising with hoops and this woman came to us and started saying that we were being indecent for wearing a sports bra in a public place. Now the people are saying that we consume drugs," the actress said in the video.



This is not a lone incident. Earlier, a middle-aged man abused a fitness instructor for "dressing inappropriately" while visiting JP Park in Mathikere.

Video 1 and 2, you can see the lady clearly (kavitha reddy) charging at my friend and attempting to hit her Video 3: after she tried to assault my friend, when we were waiting for the police to arrive some People in the park who knew her started supporting her and playing moral police and asking us if it is our culture to wear sports wear Video 4: this man in the red checkered shirt and about 10 men with her arrived right before the police did and started threatening us. His name is Anil, and you can clearly hear him threatening me. In my line of work even false news is enough to destroy my career and he threatened me exactly of that and the police stood there and just watched. This is when i decided to go live and have our side of the story put out there in the open After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practicing our hoolahoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends Was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved , like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quite. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv) Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this When we went to the police station, everyone there already knew her and spoke to her nicely and saw us like we were wrong. The only police who spoke to us with some respect and told her she was wrong was the inspector is the hsr police station muni reddy, he asked us both to file our respective complaints and he left. We wrote the complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. Its not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you, and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG I request you all for your support 💛 @blrcitypolice #thisiswrong #punishkavithareddy

X