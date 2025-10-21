Samyuktha’s fierce look from ‘The Black Gold’ unveiled

Tollywood’s lucky charm, Samyuktha, steps into a powerful new phase of her career with her first-ever female-centric action drama titled The Black Gold. Directed by Yogesh KMC, the film is being ambitiously produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner, in association with Maganti Pictures. Samyuktha herself presents the project, with Sindhu Maganti as co-producer.

Unveiled on Diwali, the film’s gripping first-look poster has caught everyone’s attention. Bathed in dark and sepia tones, the poster captures an intense moment — Samyuktha standing on a bloodstained railway platform, wielding a pistol, her face fierce and determined. Dressed in rugged attire with blood-smeared hands, she exudes raw strength and defiance. The background, depicting a train station strewn with bodies and a chilling “Welcome” sign above a hanging figure, sets a haunting tone for the narrative.

The Black Gold promises a gritty tale of survival and vengeance, showcasing Samyuktha in a bold, action-packed avatar. Backed by a strong technical team — cinematography by A Vasanth, music by Sam CS, and editing by Chota K Prasad — the film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. It is set for a grand Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.