Sandalwood Actress Ramya-Radhika Mutual Admiration Viral

A candid conversation between two sandalwood leading ladies has gone viral on social media. Sandalwood and Kollywood actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana who is back on social media after a long hiatus is posting one interesting post after another and grabbing the headlines.

After giving her opinion on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, she has now commented on a photo of another Sandalwood actress Radhika Pandit. The Mr and Mrs Ramachari actress had shared a picture on social media with the caption "You you...always". To the post, Ramya has commented saying "So pretty". But Radhika has responded to this with all humility saying "Not as pretty as you. I have always adored you." It is not very common in the film industry to be a part of mutual admiration society, especially when both are top actors. Haven't you heard of cat fights between actresses? Even Bollywood has witnessed it so the south cinema industry is no exception to the rule.

So it' a rare occurrence that actors praise each other on a public platform, more so on social media which is to showcase themselves and their talent and not to promote anybody else.

But this conversation between two of the most popular actresses in Kannada has gone viral. It appears Radhika and Ramya share a good rapport. Ramya is not currently working in any movies. "Nagara Haavu" was her last appearance in the year 2016. Ramya's whereabouts were not known for the past one year. The actress who had quit all social media platforms re-appeared on social media to express her displeasure over the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala and then the Rama Mandir at Ayodhya.

While Radhika is busy bringing up her cute children, Ramya's fans are awaiting her re-entry into the movies. Ramya who ruled sandalwood field for ten years as number one actress is yet to make up her mind to make a comeback into the industry.








