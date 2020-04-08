Sandalwood: How Real Star Upendra Is Using Virus Lockdown Time

Sandalwood actor Upendra Aka Uppi is a busy man. He was last seen overseeing the editing of his upcoming movie Buddhivanta 2. The prequel was a super-duper hit and starred not one but three heroines. The film was also dubbed into Telugu as Buddhimantudu. Now, fans are waiting the release of the sequel which promises to be an even bigger comedy.

So, with the lockdown around due to coronavirus, stars are resorting to their own ways of spending time. While actors are busy with household chores and clicking selfies, the others are using the time to do some gardening and increasing the green cover.

Real Star Upendra too was seen working at his farm to utilise the time he got during the coronavirus lockdown. He says not only is farming de-stressing but also helps him keep fit. Let's hope other actors too take a cue and follow suit. No wonder Upendra is called the real star in Sandalwood.