A special gift for Sudeep: ‘Kannada Manikya Kiccha’

Bengaluru: Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep celebrated his 47th birthday on Wednesday. Sudeep received loads of gifts from his fans and well-wishers on his birthday and two gifts among them made the actor feel elated.

'Biography' is one among them which power star Puneeth Rajkumar has unveiled. The second is that Sudeep will be the headline for the new film announced by popular director Prem.

After releasing the biography on Sudeep, actor Puneeth Rajkumar said the book has a collection of photographs and gives a peek into Sudeep's life journey. The book 'Kannada Manikya Kiccha' is written by a popular senior Kannada movie journalist. 'Kannada Manikya Kiccha' book gives an insight to his fans about the life of Sudeep and his journey into the film industry.

The book was launched at Puneeth Rajkumar residence due to Covid-1. Producer Jack Manju and Dr. Vishnu Sena Committee Chairman Veerakaputra Srinivas were also part of this event. Also, Sudeep's father, mother, elder sister and wife have shared many things. Even Sudeep's daughter has written a letter to her father. This is a book that covers many of the facts of Sudeep's life.

This is first book biography to hit the stands. Reports suggest that this book is a delight to his fans as well as movie buffs. It also has rare photos of the actor. Director Prem, who is currently busy with his film 'Ek Love Ya', announced his next collaboration with Kiccha Sudeep. The director took to his social media handle to announce that he will be working with Sudeep once again and the actor will be seen in new 'avatar'.

Prem made the announcement on Sudeep's birthday and fans were delighted after the news. The duo had earlier worked on the film The Villain, which also starred Shivaraj Kumar in lead. Earlier, Shiva Rajkumar unveiled the common display picture ahead of Sudeep's birthday celebrations. Shiva Rajkumar shared the common DP on Twitter and said, "Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep.. all the best."