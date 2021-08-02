Actor Kichcha Sudeep adopts government school in Shivamogga

Bengaluru: Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep has earned all-round praise when his charitable trust helped many families overcome Covid-19 hardships during the lockdown.

Now, in another heart-warming gesture, the actor has without publicity adopted a 133-year-old government school in his home town Shivamogga. The actor's gesture has won appreciation from school authorities.

As part of this initiative, Sudeep will provide basic infrastructure in the school. Incidentally, this is not the first time that Sudeep has adopted a school.

In July last year, the actor had adopted four government schools in Chitradurga district through his Kichcha Sudeep Charitable Trust.

His trust reportedly installed computers in these schools.

On work front, Sudeep recently completed dubbing for his most awaited movie 'Vikrant Rona', apart from shooting a special song for it with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sudeep plays a police officer named Vikranth Rona in the film. The big-budget project is being produced by Shalini Manjunath under the banner Shaline Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian. 'Vikrant Rona' will be released in over 50 countries.