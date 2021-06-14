Actress Priyanka adopts black buck in Mysuru zoo

Bengaluru: Zoo animals which are hard-hit by lockdown are finding patrons following an appeal made by Sandalwood star Darshan.



The latest to be moved by the plight of innocent animals is actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant Priyanka Thimmesh. She has adopted a black buck at Mysuru's Chamarajendra Zoological Garden for a period of one year.

An announcement in this regard was made by the actress on her social media account, where she also shared a few photos of animal and certificate of adoption. Priyanka wrote, "Truly inspired by my all time favourite actor darshan sir.. @darshanthoogudeepashrinivas. I've adopted a "BLACK BUCK '' from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden- mysore. Friends please do your side of bit to adopt animals or birds as you're capabilities(sic)."

After facing tough times following dip in revenue, authorities have made a fervent appeal to people to donate cash or adopt animals. Darshan who is the brand ambassador for Karnataka Forest Department, stressed the need to support the animals in these trying times.

Only days ago, the actor had made a request to people to join the movement and adopt animals, which got a stupendous response from people across different walks of life. Several members of the Sandalwood fraternity have been pledging their support to adopt animals.

Other Sandalwood celebrities who have adopted animals recently include Soundarya Jagadish, Umapathy, Shruti Naidu, Pramod, Upendra, Kavya Gowda and Shyalaja Nag.

Priyanka has been waiting for the release of Arjun Gowda, a commercial entertainer produced by late Ramu and directed by Lucky Shankar. It has her paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj. The actor has also completed the shooting of Sugarless, a directorial debut of Shashidhar KM. This film has Prithvi Ambar in the lead. The sources confirm that she might team up again with the production house of Sugarless.