Alankar Pandian to co-produce Phantom

Bengaluru: The most awaited movie of Sandalwood Phantom, written and directed by Anup Bhandari (of Rangi Taranga fame) and starring Kiccha Sudeep in the lead, has a new entrant. NRI Alankar Pandian has joined the team as co-producer. Sudeep and Anup Bhandari have been generating a lot of curiosity about the upcoming movie by frequently tweeting clips, providing glimpses into "the world of Phantom."

On Tuesday, the team officially announced entry of Alankar Pandian as the co-producer of Phantom. According to the reports, Alankar Pandian, the founder of Invenio Group, was earlier associated with a few Sandalwood films like Ayushmanbhava starring Shivarajkumar and PC Sekar's Terrorist.

The first-look poster of the film introduces Sudeep as Vikranth Rona. The character seems to portray kind of a hunter if Sudeep's rugged look is any indication. The team claims that Phantom is an action adventure-thriller. It is an original story Anup Bhandar has written. According to sources close to the film unit, the character of Vikranth Rona is as powerful as his name sounds.Vikrant is mysterious and no one can figure out what he does and why he does certain things. But, there is a reason behind everything he does.

Phantom has been creating a buzz in the Kannada film industry ever since it went on floors on July 16, after the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, allowing the Kannada film industry to resume filming. Every new detail about the film from the producers has increased the excitement among the audience. The film is made under Shalini Arts and produced by Manjunath Gowda, popularly known as Jacke Manju.

While music is scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath, DOP William David is handling the camera. The team which is temporarily camped in Ananpurna Studios, Hyderabad, for almost a month now, has completed 35 percent of the shoot. Phantom is one of the first films to start shooting amid the pandemic situation in India.