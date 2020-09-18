All Those Attending Parties Not Drug Peddlers: Sanjjanaa Galrani's Lawyer

Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani's advocate Srinivasa Rao has been pointing out many loopholes in the remand petition filed by the police with respect to the actor's involvement in the drug racket.

He has phoo-poohed police claims about their discovery of nine electronic gadgets. Police say that they have recovered five phones without sims and wanted to question her about them. But the CCB investigating officers say that they don't need her custody anymore as they have finished questioning. But her judicial custody is likely to be extended.

NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and psychotropic Substances) is taking up the actor's bail petition today. Unlike in actor Ragini's case, the police have not recovered any drugs from Sanjjanaa or her house which was raided last week. In response to the insistence of police to question Sanjjanaa about the absence of sim cards in her phones, her advocate has made light of their claims. "What makes cops think that not having sim card in mobile phones is an act of drug peddling? Most mobile users will have a handset without sim at home or office. Are they all drug peddlers?" questioned the advocate and claimed that the remand petition is full of such loop holes.

The advocate alleged that police have arrested her only on the basis of hearsay. "How can one conclude that whoever attends parties are drug peddlers? Law mandates that the allegations must be specific and direct. In a criminal case, when and where matters most. Without either, there cannot be a sound criminal charge. Unless the specific allegations fit into the definition of a particular offence under the statute, no criminal charge can be brought home against anyone," opined Sanjjanaa's advocate. He said that laws of evidence have been thrown to wind and Liberty and right to live with dignity have been taken away by police on the pretext of investigation into an uncertain offence.

Meanwhile, Sanjjanaa and Ragini's relatives visited them to provide them fresh clothes which will be handed over to them after a few days as per covid norms and guidelines. They are also said have brought some makeup materials, clothes, and chocolates.