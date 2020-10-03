Anushree gets emotional as activist keeps taunting

Bengaluru: Television host and actor Anushree, who was interrogated by the CCB Mangalore, in connection with a drug case last week and followed by a video where she expressed anguish about being portrayed in a bad light. Now, social activist Prashant Sambaragi has continued his series of comments on Saturday that Anushree should start a new drama.



In a recent video shared on social media where Anushree said that she has not done anything with the intention of tarnishing the image of Kannadigas who had showered her with love and helped in her growth. "I do not wish to remember September 24 on any day in my life. I am not sad that CCB had called me for interrogation. However, I am saddened by a series of incidents that had happened after I appeared before the police. The malicious reports surrounding me have hurt my family members. Yes, I agree that was interrogated, but that doesn't mean I am an accused." she said with tears rolling on her cheeks.

But reacting on this, Prashant Sambaragi commented that "her sugar daddy has been successful so far in preventing arrest, but not anymore. Now it's her good time, but it cannot be extended too far. A lot of explosive information has yet to come out of her. It's for sure that our anchor will start a new drama of getting Covid-19 positive as soon as CCB issues an arrest warrant against her".

Anushree was served notice in connection with a drug case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty.

Anushree told the probe team that she knew Tarun Raj, a close friend of Shetty, who is also an accused in the drug case, for the last 12 years.

He had done dance choreography for her for six months. The anchor said she had no links with Tarun Raj on drug use and had not attended any party with them.