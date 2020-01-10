Appu, Shivanna Fans Demand Bharat Ratna For Dr Rajkumar

Late matinee idol Dr Rajkumar had a charm of his own in the Kannada film industry. It's been over a decade since his death yet, the fondness with which he's remembered must be seen to be believed. He is one of those immortal souls who remains etched in the hearts of zillions of his fans.



Did you know Dr Rajkumar was the first Indian actor to play James Bond. Rajkumar has a series of Bond movies to his credit, all of which are classic thrillers.

The actor has worked in mode than 200 films and is also the recipient of prestigious awards like Karnataka Ratna and Dada Saheb Phalke. The latest we hear is that fans of Puneeth and Shivarajkumar have sent a representation to the government of Karnataka to recommend Dr Rajkumar's name for the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award for his contribution to Kannada cinema.

Rajkumar was one of the most talented artistes of yesteryears and has worked in a range of film genres including romance, mythology, comedy and even devotional. Till date no other actor haa as many fans as he does and he will continue to remain in the hearts of people.