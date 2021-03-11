Arjun Sarja BJP's Star Campaigner For Tamil Nadu Elections?

Central home minister G Kishan Reddy visited Kollywood actor Arjun Sarja when he visited Chennai. This has raised a lot of speculations in Tamil Nadu political circles.



Political activities have got intensified in Tamil Nadu as assembly elections are fast approaching. Besides political leaders, cinema actors also make hay during these times. We have heard of many actors who took the plunge into politics to carve a niche in the field.



They include MGR, Karunanidhi, Jayalalithaa, Khushboo, Vijaykanth, Sharath Kumar, and Kamal Haasan to name a few. Now, Kollywood action king Arjun Sarja is likely to follow suit. We hear that Tamil Nadu BJP president Murugan also was present during central minister's visit to see this multilingual actor.



Obviously, this has raised questions in the minds of political experts in Tamil Nadu. Now, speculations are rife that Arjun Sarja may take part in the canvassing of BJP candidates.



In the past, Jayalalithaa and Karuna Nidhi's parties had not let BJP raise its hood in Tamil Nadu. Hence, the saffron party is preparing all the strategies to uproot the other parties to form government in Tamil Nadu.



Khushboo has been a strong BJP contender and Arjun Sarja's presence will further reinforce BJP to achieve this goal. But it is yet to be known about Arjun Sarja's stance in this regard.



BJP party has forged an alliance with AIADMK party for the coming 2021 assembly elections, while Congress has gone in for ties with the DMK.

Tamil Nadu is facing its first elections after the demise of two veteran politicians Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa and all eyes are on Tamil Nadu. Political Observers are curious to know about the outcome of the coming assembly elections which will be held on April 6.

