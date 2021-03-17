Audience Whistles, Clap Testimony to Actor's Talent: Dolly Dhananjay

Sandalwood actor Dolly Dhananjay has opened up about his recent ventures in his cinema career. The actor has been getting roles of different shades in different movies.



The actor says it is a rare thing for an artist to get both hero and villain roles. Dolly Dhananjay was busy acting in the Allu Arjun movie 'Pushpa' in Chennai. The actor, who resumed his work on August 23 post lockdown, is trying to reinvent himself by portraying different characters in different movies.

Dolly Dhananjay who was speaking candidly has spoken about his role in the movie "Yuvarathnaa" and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Dolly will be seen in the villain role named Antony Joseph in this movie. "This character differs from that of my Dolly role in Tagaru. My character in Yuvarathnaa speaks of the mindsets of corporates. This throws light on corporate sectors, education, and health fields. People's mindsets and their problems will be shown in this movie."

While speaking about Puneeth Rajkumar, Dolly spoke highly of the Sandalwood Power Star's personality and habits. "Puneeth who commenced his film journey as a child artist has the innocence of a child in him. I like his modest attitude behind the screen. He loves life. He loves to travel and explore different places. We all have to learn from Puneeth how to balance between family and profession. Dolly Dhananjay is portraying a villain role in Allu Arjun's Pan India movie 'Pushpa'.



"Bhadava Rascal", "Ratnan Prapancha", "Narasimha", "Head Bush" are some of the other movies in which Dolly Dhananjay is working in.

"It is a rare thing for an actor to get both villain and lead roles. But I do them with equal zeal. An actor's success is measured when audience madly clap and whistle for his performance on the screen," signs off Dolly Dhananjay.