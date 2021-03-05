Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant Mastan Supplied Drugs To Celebrities 

Drug peddling racket in Sandalwood is a taking different turn on each day as the investigations are progressing. A former contestant of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 4 is said to be in trouble now. Govinda Pura police have raided the house of BBK4 contestant Mastan Chandra during early hours at his Sanjay Nagar residence.

Mastan was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada season 4. It is alleged that Mastan was supplying drugs to celebrities. After getting a definite clue, the house of Mastan was raided under the stewardship of ACP Sakri. Earlier, two businessmen were caught in an apartment.

After further intensifying the probe, the police raided the house of Mastan but not before getting a search warrant from the court. We also learn that a Nigerian drug peddler named Victor has also been arrested.









Drugs seized by police

The Police have confiscated about 500 grams of M.D.M.A worth about 40 lakhs rupees. Based on the information given by Victor, the house of Mastan Chandra was raided. We hear that Mastan was always in touch with foreign drug peddlers. Police have even raided the house of one called Keshav who is a close associate of Mastan Chandra.



Masthan was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 4 and this young filmmaker has directed two movies including "Devayaani".