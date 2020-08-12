Corona Claims Life Of Kannada Cine Actor Shekhar Bhandari

Coronavirus has not spared anyone. Even though the government has been harping on the highest recovery rate in India, the growing number of fatalities cannot be ignored. Besides, even scientists are unable to pinpoint to the way people are getting infected. Community spread, local transmission, airborne...the contagion seems to have several sources, but even those staying at home have contracted the infection baffling the doctors and medical experts. Bollywood Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recovered from the virus.

Down South, there's Dhruva sarja, Sumalatha, Karnataka chief minister himself who won the COVID battle. However, there have been cases of those who succumbed to the infection too. Doctors say it is because of co-morbidities. The latest victim of corona has been famous stage artiste and Kannada cine actor Shekhar Bhandari of Mangalore coastal region. He passéd away at a private hospital after he was infected by Coronavirus.

He was 72 years old and leaves behind his wife Varija Shekar, his children Preethi Padmanabh,and Swathi Sharath.

Bhandari was passionate about stage activities right from his school and college days. He hails from Karkala and was a Vijaya Bank retired employee. The actor had won the South Canara district Rajyotsava award for the year 2018. He had acted as a villain in several Kannada movies. Prajegalu prabhugalu, Indra Dhanush, Swalpa adjust madkoli, Ekaangi, O nanna Nalle, Love, Duryodhanaru, Nanna thangI, Koti chennaiah, Thamashegagi, Idondla idu, are some of his movies. Let's pray for his soul and his family to have the strength to cope with the loss.