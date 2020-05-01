Darshan Dedicates Making Of Roberrt Video To Technicians On Labour Day

So what if Sandalwood actor Darshan's much awaited movie Roberrt was delayed in terms of theatrical release (it was meant to hit theatres on April 9), the makers are finding ways to keep the movie in the news by releasing a song or poster from the movie. The latest effort is the Making of Roberrt video. Challenging Star Darshan shared the making of Roberrt video for his fans on his official Twitter handle. Not only that he dedicated the video to what he called Roberrt Warriors on the occasion of International Labour Day. The technicians and behind the scene workers of Roberrt got a fitting tribute in this video.

Here's a look at the video...





Roberrt is among the most awaited Kannada movies this year. We are not sure when the movie will hit theatres because of the uncertainty due to the lockdown. The movie is an action thriller directed by Tharun Sudhir. Roberrt stars Darshan Thoogudeepa, Asha bhatt, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monterio, Shivaraj KR Pete and Chikkanna in key roles. Sandalwood musical sensation Arjun Janya has scored the music.



