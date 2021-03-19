Darshan-Jaggesh Bury The Hatchet

Recently, two famous stars of Sa celebrated their birthdays. They are actors Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. Both the actors are received a massive flow of greetings from fans, and from people from filmy and political circles. Challenging Star Darshan too conveyed his greetings to actor Jaggesh through social media. "Birthday Greetings Jaggesh brother," said D boss in his tweet.



It is worth mentioning here that recently Jaggesh had courted a controversy due to his tug of war with Darshan fans. Post this, Darshan had said 'sorry' to Jaggesh in behalf of his fans and as a result everything came under control.



Now Darshan seems to have let bygones be bygones and wished the actor on his birthday.

Jaggesh on his part, re-tweeted Darshan's greetings. Jaggesh, who usually celebrates his birthday at Manthralaya celebrated his birthday this year with his family at home. Now, Jaggesh is gearing up to work in the movie "Ranga Nayaka'. His other movie "Thothapuri" is about to get released. However, we hear that this movie will be made in two parts.

Meanwhile, Darshan's movie "Roberrt" is going great guns at the box office. It has amassed a whopping collection of 50 crores within 4 days of its release. And the current collections from the Kannada version is officially said to be Rs 78 crores.

Darshan will shortly resume shooting for his movie "Veera Madakari Nayaka" directed by Rajendra Singh Baboo. Besides, Darshan has a handful of other movies in his hand which will be made in other languages in all probabilities.