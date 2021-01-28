Darshan Walks In Dr Rajkumar's Footsteps, Turns Brand Ambassador For Free

Sandalwood actor Darshan has been named as the ambassador for the Karnataka State government's agricultural department. But we hear that the Challenging Star has refused to accept any remuneration for this position.

Like Darshan, many other actors of Sandalwood are promoting many state government schemes without accepting any remuneration. Even late Dr Rajkumar also had not accepted anything in cash or kind to represent 'Nandini Milk' as brand ambassador. Hence many actors have followed the example of 'Annavru' in this regard.

People might have noticed that many stars of other film industries are resorting to charitable acts in one way or the other to help poor people to overcome their burden in some way. Sonu Sood of Bollywood indulged in many service activities and offered free services to distressed people who could not earn anything due to Corona menace. Kollywood actors Ajith and Rajinikanth too have rendered their help to many roadside vendors to uplift them. Such good samaritans inspire others in the film fraternity to take part in service activities.

Darshan will be next seen in the much awaited movie Roberrt. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the movie has Asha Bhat and Vinod Prabhakar in the lead roles. Sandalwood music sensation Arjun Janya has scored the music while Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda has produced the project. The movie's theatrical release was shelved after the pandemic shutdown. The film is all set to hit the theatres soon.