Deep Sidhu Hiding Under Amit Shah's Umbrella: Ramya

Sandalwood actress and former politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana is known to speak her mind which often lands her into controversies. This time yet again she has gotten into a fresh row.

Close on the heels of the incident of Deep Siddu who absconded after creating controversy by hoisting flag at the Red fort on Republic Day, Ramya has taken a jibe at the ruling government with her sarcastic tweets.

Ramya has stated in a singing style that Deep Siddu might be hiding under Amit Shah's umbrella!

Have a look at her tweet

The tractor rally which was organised to protest against the agricultural laws at Delhi turned violent and it was said that Punjabi guy Deep Siddu was responsible for this chaos.

Now, that Deep Siddu is elusive, the Delhi police have announced a prize money of one lakh to whoever finds him.