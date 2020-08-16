Dhananjay To Play Underworld Don Jayaraj in Agni Sridhar's Head Bush

Agni Sridhar who is known for his books about underworld dons of yesteryears have penned a script depicting the life of a well known don of Karnataka, Jayaraj.

Usually underworld subjects arouses curiousity among audiences. The book titled "My days in the underworld " written by Agni Sridhar will be picturised as a film titled 'Head bush'. Agni Sridhar who was a witness to many underworld incidents of those days is a huge source of information and who can give a real picture about the don, is what is felt by the team of this project.

The movie will be directed by a debutant filmmaker Shoonya and he will be assisted by Ashubedra. A briefing was done about this film in February but the project got temporarily stalled owing to pandemic.

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar announced the launch of this movie on social media in which Dhananjaya aka Dolly will be in the lead role. Dhananjaya who feels proud about getting an opportunity to do the role of the don in this film is working on his physique to sport a new look for this role.

"The movie is set between 1974 and 1977 and shows the reign of Jayaraj during the period. We are making it a two part film because we wish to capture the journey of the character as effectively as possible," says Dhananjaya and goes further on to add that the experiences Agni Sridhar brings to the table will lend more gravitas to the subject.

Dhananjay is one of the most sought after actor in the industry right now. It was also rumoured that the Kannda actor will be playing a crucial role in Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun in his upcoming film Pushpa.