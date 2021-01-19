Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru Release Date Locked

The much awaited Kannada movie featuring action prince Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna titled "Pogaru' is slated to release on February 19 Friday.

There was a lot of speculation over the release date and there were even reports about the movie getting delayed a great deal as the makers were waiting for 100% seat occupancy in theatres. The latest we hear is that the makers have finally locked the release date of the most anticipated movie of the year Pogaru.

Dhruva himself who came live on Instagram is said to have revealed the details of "Pogaru'. The release of the movie was kept on hold due to the Coronavirus menace, lockdown and various other reasons.

Now, the team has decided to release the movie in spite of the government's fifty percent occupancy rules. This movie will be released in Telugu, and Tamil along with Kannada. Dhruva's earlier movie 'Bharjari' was released in the year 2017 in the month of September.

Since then his fans have been missing him on the screen. Hence his fans have great expectations from this fourth movie of the actor.

So far, a song 'Kharabu' and dialogue trailer from Pogaru, have been released. The song Kharabu has created a sensation among fans. Even the Telugu version of this song has also become a hit.

Hence even Telugu audience are eagerly waiting for the release of this movie. The movie is titled as Semma Timiru in Tamil.