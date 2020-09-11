Don't Abuse Your Body, It's Your Parents' Gift: Yash On Drug Addiction

Sandalwood Rocking Star star Yash has said that drugs are dangerous not only for sandalwood but even for the country.

After meeting up with the chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa along with other members of the film industry including Sara Govind, Umesh Banakar, Duniya Vijay, Tara and other prominent persons, in connection with reopening of Theatres, the KGF actor was speaking about the drugs racket that has rocked the Kannada film industry.



Yash said that investigations are going on and the law will take its own course. He warned the drug addicts telling them that their body is a gift given by their parents. "Parents feed their children with good food even when they fast with lots of dreams about their future and no one has the right to spoil their body with drugs," stated the actor and urged them to live with gratitude for their parents.



While speaking about the cinema industry, he said that the Kannada film industry is facing a lot of problems. Thousands of artists and technicians come from all corners of the country with a dream to work hard and earn name and fame but they are not getting opportunities. I feel We should build a forum for such people and train them which will help the industry to grow. He also said that he and the team who visited the Chief Minister discussed the Film City too.