Eddelu Manjunatha Director's Crime Comedy Titled Lockdown

There is no dearth of directors in the Kannada film industry. There are innumerable talented directors in Sandalwood delivering one masterpiece after another. While a few click and become famous, the other remain one-time wonders.

Remember the Kannada comedy flick Eddelu Manjunatha? Yes, the laugh riot starring Jaggesh based on the middle-class concept? Well, the movie was a super hit and makes you ROFL to this day. The movie was directed by Guru Prasad who's also an actor. He also made another movie Mata which did farely well at the ticket window but failed to meet the hype surrounded by the movie.

Now, director Guruprasad, we hear, has prepared the script for his next. The movie titled Lockdown will be crime comedy and the duration is set for two hours. We hear that Guru Prasad himself will be playing the lead role in the movie. The other members of the cast are yet to be decided, Guru Prasad's lockdown will be streamed via an app.

